Raleigh County Parks and Rec sets up candy cane scavenger hunt

RCPRA scavenger hunt
RCPRA scavenger hunt(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s still time to take part in the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation’s Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt.

Candy canes have been hidden across the county’s parks, including Lake Stephens, Fitzpatrick Park, Dry Hill Prosperity Park and Marsh Fork Park. While the first trick is to find the candy canes, the activity is also a puzzle. Each candy cane location features mixed-up letters, which must be unscrambled to help solve a bigger phrase.

Executive Director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Molly Williams tells WVVA that this activity is a way for families and friends to enjoy the holiday season together while enjoying some friendly competition.

“This is just an activity to get people out into our park,” Williams shared. “...Some family activity or by themselves or with friends, so we just want to get people out and about and into the parks to have a good time this time of year.”

Candy cane hunt worksheets can be downloaded here. Answers must be submitted by Friday, December 22. The first five people to submit correctly completed worksheets will receive a $10 gift card, and one overall winner will be selected from that group to take home the grand prize. This includes a water park pass or $100 gift card, two tickets to a WVU Tech home basketball game, Chocolate Moose coffee with a Raleigh County Parks and Rec mug and Lake Stephens magnet.

Williams says each candy cane location is easy to spot so that any age can participate.

