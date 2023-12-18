As rain switches over to snow today, we’ll begin to see the deterioration of the roadways

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, as well as southeastern Fayette County from 1 PM today until Tuesday morning at 10 AM. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Summers, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Buchanan, Tazewell, and western Fayette, counties for the same time frame.

Meanwhile a Wind Advisory is in effect for Giles, Bland, Wythe, and Tazewell counties until Tuesday at 3 PM. Winds could gust as high as 50 miles per hour in these areas. Winds will be gusty in the rest of our area as well, and with temperatures in the teens tonight, that means we’re going to see wind chills in the single digits, so make sure to bundle up.

This morning we’re going to see some drizzle / light rain, but as we progress to the lunchtime hour, we’ll see some snowflakes mixing in before switching over to mainly snow by about 1 PM. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day today, with highs right around freezing after lunch. This will mean this evening’s commute will be pretty dicey. Around 4 PM is when the heavier snow could begin. As the snow continues to fall for most of the day, the roadways will gradually get cold enough for snow to start to stick. Overnight tonight, temperatures will get down into the teens, which means we will slick spots on the road.

Right now, snowfall amounts look to be the most we’ve seen this year. Most of our areas look to get around an inch, with areas around our ridgeline getting upwards of 4 inches. Areas under the Winter Storm Warning could see as high as 8 inches of snow or more. Snow will continue into the early morning on Tuesday leading to more accumulation. Tuesday’s high temperatures don’t look to get above freezing, so there will be minimal melting on Tuesday, leading to slick roads for your Tuesday commute.

As we head into the rest of the week, we look to trend warmer, with highs in the 50s by Friday.

