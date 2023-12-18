No decision made in status hearing about Natural Bridge Zoo investigation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No decision was made Monday in a status hearing in Roanoke concerning an investigation into alleged animal abuse at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County.

The zoo’s attorney filed for an injunction to try and delay an animal seizure hearing set for this Wednesday. He argued he needed more time to have experts examine the animals and over 2000 documents from the state’s investigation.

The Attorney General’s office argued it wants the hearing to happen expeditiously.

The state’s contention centered on its responsibility of caring for 95 animals, some of which have medical needs.

This story will be updated with more information. Watch WDBJ7 at 5 p.m. for more on why a decision wasn’t made.

Click here for other stories on the investigation into the zoo.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.