Missing New York City girl potentially in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A Missing Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing New York City toddler who could be in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

3-year-old Kadence France was last reported seen December 16 in New York City.

France is Black, 3′0″ and 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was wearing a pink jacket, a winter jacket with pom poms, black leggings and black Ugg boots.

France was last reported seen with 26-year-old Randalae Rhodes, a Black woman who is 5′6″ and 240 pounds, with brown eyes. Police say they don’t know what clothes Rhodes may be wearing. Rhodes is possibly driving a blue Honda Accord.

Randalae Rhodes (Virginia State Police)

France’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York City Police Department at 718-981-2714.

