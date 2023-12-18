Latrell “Mookie” Collier declares for the 2024 NFL Draft

The former Bluefield Beaver looks to make it to the pro level
Mookie Collier enters name in 2024 NFL Draft
Mookie Collier enters name in 2024 NFL Draft(Mookie Collier enters name in 2024 NFL Draft)
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Latrell “Mookie” Collier has entered his name in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Collier announced his decision on X, formerly Twitter, to enter the draft. After Bluefield, he signed with Marshall and played for one season before transferring to the NC Central Eagles for four seasons.

While at NC Central, Collier finished with 2,279 yards and 26 rushing TDs, to go along with 582 receiving yards and seven receiving TDs.

