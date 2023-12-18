Latrell “Mookie” Collier declares for the 2024 NFL Draft

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Latrell “Mookie” Collier has entered his name in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Collier announced his decision on X, formerly Twitter, to enter the draft. After Bluefield, he signed with Marshall and played for one season before transferring to the NC Central Eagles for four seasons.

While at NC Central, Collier finished with 2,279 yards and 26 rushing TDs, to go along with 582 receiving yards and seven receiving TDs.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.