Kay Brim: A light from beyond

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - For years, you would find Mercer County native and 2016 Hometown Hero, Kay Brim, helping many through healthcare & philanthropy.

It was a light and passion for her until strife struck in her own life, but even in death, her light is shining on the community she loved so much.

Kay’s sisters described her as “a giving heart” and said, “her faith was a big thing.”

Brim was a woman of love and faith with a light and passion for the two Virginias.

WVVA former reporter Alison Wickline first introduced you to Sharon “Kay” Brim in 2016 as a WVVA Hometown Hero who through community donations ensured children didn’t go without over the holidays. An effort she tasked herself with since the 1990s.

“You see their faces and you think wow this is really worth it,” said Brim.

Kay’s sister, Patty Hartwell said, “Some of the kids would just ask for comforters for their bed it wouldn’t always be just toys.”

As her sisters recall, she would continue the initiative until losing one of the lights of her life in 2017, her husband Hector.

“She was devasted she could no longer do it,” said Hartwell.

Lights like Kay never truly dim. Her collection drive would ignite a spark in fellow church member Jason Knowles, and it would become known as Jason’s Kids.

“He picked it right up and he’s still doing it, taking the gifts to the schools,” said Hartwell.

In the years following her husband’s death, she would face battles of her own such as breast cancer in 2019 and brain cancer in 2021.

Even while taking the disease on, there was that light and passion, once more putting others before herself.

“I want to have toys instead of flowers, and I want them lined up in front of my casket for everybody to see it. And I want them donated to Jason’s Kids,” Hartwell said, describing Kay’s wishes.

Leaving her earthly home on December 2nd, 2023, Kay’s light shines bright for the holidays with her request helping 500 children.

