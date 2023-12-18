Investigation continues into the killing of a popular Richmond buck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Law Enforcement Division says it has identified the suspects who illegally killed a buck in Hollywood Cemetery.

“The primary suspect sent photos of himself with the nontypical 29-point buck to a Facebook page, claiming to have killed the buck in Prince Edward County, Virginia, with a muzzleloader,” the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said Monday.

DWR says officers contacted a suspect and determined that the deer was killed illegally.

The suspects have not been named, but DWR says charges are pending as the investigation continues.

According to the DWR website, hunting is not permitted on city property.

Community members say they could tell it was the same dear by its antlers.

The deer, who had many names like “Hollywood,” “Billy,” or “Prince,” had a lot of fans in Richmond.

Residents say the deer has been around for at least a decade.

