‘He was a valued asset:’ Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K9 Cooper

K9 Cooper died on Dec. 8 after suffering what appeared to be a medical emergency during a daily operation at the jail.(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of one of their canines earlier this month.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 8, K9 Cooper, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever was performing his routine daily operation at the jail with his handler when he suffered what appeared to be a medical emergency.

Cooper was taken to Chesterfield Animal Services where he later died.

“Our canines are part of our family and fill a critical role for us” Sheriff Leonard stated. “From detecting explosives to guns to drugs our canines are essential in our mission to keep our jail and courthouse campuses safe and K9 Cooper was a valued asset”

Ironbridge Animal Hospital is working to determine K9 Cooper’s cause of death.

