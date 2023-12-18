Greenbrier West Lady Cavaliers look to keep partying like it’s 1987

CHARMCO, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier West Lady Cavaliers made it to Charleston last season for the first time since 1987 and are hoping this years team can make it back there and do some damage in the Single-A tournament.

The team is hoping the experience of making it to states last year, Preslee Treadway and the rest of the lineup, along with its strong defensive presence will bring another state tournament run and possibly a state championship run.

