GOP gubernatorial candidates forum set for Bluefield

Del, Marty Gearheart will moderate the forum(Jessica Nuzzo)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A West Virginia Republican Governor’s Candidate Forum is set for Thursday, Jan. 18, at Bluefield High School.

Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, said the forum will feature Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Secretary of State Mac Warner and businessman Chris Miller. The other candidate for the GOP nomination to run for governor is Del. Moore Capito, but he is not slated to participate at this time.

Gearheart will be moderating the forum and asking questions along with Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, and Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson. Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer County, will be the timekeeper.

The forum will start at 6:30 p.m. in the BHS Performing Arts Center and the event is sponsored by the Mercer County Republican Executive Committee.

