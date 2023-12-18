Forgotten no more: Grant Street Bridge re-opens after more than four years

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Community members along with city and state officials celebrated the official opening of the Grant Street Bridge on Monday. The bridge has been closed for more than four years after it was deemed unsafe and demolished.

“These people were forgotten. Say what you want but they were forgotten,” said Governor Jim Justice.

Forgotten no more, it was a monumentous day for northside residents as the community gathered for the long awaited opening of the bridge. Treyvon Simmons lives on the northside of Bluefield and represents the area on the Bluefield City Board. He says the event is not just about a bridge opening, it’s about solidarity.

“It’s a Christmas miracle, it’s a Christmas blessing. It means a lot for not only the residents over here but it means a lot for the people that have came up over here or have moved away. It’s a symbolism of hope, of unity and a community that sticks together gets what it wants,” said Simmons.

After more than four years of protests and despair, Simmons says Monday was also a somber day as he and other residents reflect on those who did not get to see the brand new bridge.

“The years we took of fighting and years we took of all the red tape. It’s a very emotional day as well because if you think about it my brother we had so many obstacles in our way it stalled the bridge. A lot of people didn’t get to see that due to those circumstances,” said Simmons.

Pamela Jefferies says she’s lived on northside her whole life and says the bridge gives life back to the area. Emergency personnel, school buses, even those who walk now have a straight shot across the tracks.

“They had to go through the roads, the curvy roads you know. The people with their medicines and just to visit it made a difference. It’s almost like we were kind of locked in here. If you had to do something, do it that one time while you were out,” said Jefferies.

Jefferies says she never had any doubt about the bridge opening back up due to the amount of support there was from the community. Governor Justice says the total cost to build the new bridge was just shy of ten million dollars.

