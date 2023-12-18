In Focus: Veteran “Connection Thursday” meetings coming to Town of Tazewell

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this week’s edition of In Focus our host Taylor Hankins sits down with two Tazewell County based veterans to talk about an upcoming conversation series.

Learn more about the first Connections Thursday here.

Learn more about Tactical Retreat Unplugged here.

Learn more about the Back of the Dragon here.

WVVA In Focus
In Focus: Veteran “Connection Thursday” meetings coming to Town of Tazewell
