Area schools to release two hours early

Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several area school systems are releasing early today because of inclement weather.

Mercer, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming, and Raleigh counties have all announced the two-hour early release. Greenbrier and Fayette counties are releasing three hours early.

Temperatures have been steadily dropping as rain is turning into snow, a trend expected to continue the rest of the day into this evening.

Accumulation expected into the night in the region.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club buys toys for kids in need
Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club buys toys for kids in need
“Shirley Hill Christmas” gives free gifts to Richlands community
“Shirley Hill Christmas” gives free gifts to Richlands community
Rain will have changed over mainly to snow by Monday afternoon.
Rain moves in tonight, changing over to snow on Monday

Latest News

K9 Cooper died on Dec. 8 after suffering what appeared to be a medical emergency during a...
‘He was a valued asset:’ Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K9 Cooper
Hico man facing felony wanton endangerment charges
Hico man facing felony wanton endangerment charges
In Focus: Veteran “Connection Thursday” meetings coming to Town of Tazewell
In Focus: Veteran “Connection Thursday” meetings coming to Town of Tazewell
3-year-old Kadence France, reported missing by the New York City Police Department.
Missing New York City girl potentially in Virginia