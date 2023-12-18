Area schools to release two hours early

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several area school systems are releasing early today because of inclement weather.

Mercer, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming, and Raleigh counties have all announced the two-hour early release. Greenbrier and Fayette counties are releasing three hours early.

Temperatures have been steadily dropping as rain is turning into snow, a trend expected to continue the rest of the day into this evening.

Accumulation expected into the night in the region.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.