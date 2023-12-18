Area schools to release two hours early
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several area school systems are releasing early today because of inclement weather.
Mercer, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming, and Raleigh counties have all announced the two-hour early release. Greenbrier and Fayette counties are releasing three hours early.
Temperatures have been steadily dropping as rain is turning into snow, a trend expected to continue the rest of the day into this evening.
Accumulation expected into the night in the region.
