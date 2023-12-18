65-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for crimes against children

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Glen Allen man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to forcible sodomy charges last week.

On Dec. 14, Scott Buchanon Fitzhugh, 65, was sentenced to life plus 60 years.

Henrico Police say in December 2022, they received a call from a local non-profit reporting concerns about sexual actions Fitzhugh had taken with children.

“Cases involving children are always difficult to comprehend and emotionally demanding to all involved,” said Henrico Police Detective L. Coover.

Police say during the investigation, detectives collected hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material in Fitzhugh’s possession.

If you have concerns or information about child abuse occurring in your neighborhood, please contact the 24/7 Virginia Child Protective Services hotline at 1 (800) 552-7096.

