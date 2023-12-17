WVU Tech claws through Bluefield Saturday
Golden Bears dominate on both ends defeating the Rams 89-74
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams hosted the WVU Tech Golden Bears Saturday in NAIA play. Golden Bears came in 6-3 while Rams were 4-8.
The Golden Bears got out to an early lead and never looked back defeating the Rams 89-74. Five players scored in double digits while Braden Chapman led the way with 21 points.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.