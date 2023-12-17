Two business owners use ATV rides to give free toys to kids in Princeton

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -The generosity of the Christmas season came to Princeton Sunday, thanks to two business owners and ATV enthusiasts who used their love of this area’s trails to lead them to help the people who call this area home. Kids could stop by the Karen Preservati Center to pick up a toy, some winter wear, and a photo with Santa and the Grinch.

This all started four years ago when the Robert Harry, the owner of Outlaw Bar and Grill in Wyoming County, wanted to use the success of his business to help others. Last year, Mike Lane, the owner of Performance Hitch and Truck Accessories out of Morrisville, North Carolina, who owns a vacation home in the area joined the effort. They used ATV and Side-by-Side rides as fundraisers and gave 480 toys out last year. The drive has grown significantly, with more than 3,000 toys given out this year. The two businesses owners say the reason for the toy drive’s growth is the need of the people in the area.

“People needing. I mean... that’s what it comes down to.... (They) just don’t have the money and resources,” says Harry.

“A lot of people need help. Especially around the holidays. And especially up like where (Harry’s) restaurant and bar’s at and where my place is at. There’s not a lot of help; there’s not a lot up there, you know. So, for us to be able to do this, you know, it’s just great...” says Lane.

The organizers give credit to the many businesses in both West Virginia and North Carolina who donated toys or food to the drive. They also encourage people to consider volunteering or donating toys themselves when the drive returns next year. They will be using their two businesses as drop-off locations for the toys so both North Carolina and West Virginia residents will be able to donate. They are also planning to expand to online donations as well.

