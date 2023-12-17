“Shirley Hill Christmas” gives free gifts to Richlands community

This year’s event was moved to a new, bigger location.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -Once a year, a building full of toys is distributed to kids from every background, completely for free. But this building isn’t in the North Pole, and it doesn’t happen on Christmas Eve. It happened on Saturday in Richlands, Virginia.

Crowds of people came out to the Red Oak Trading Company where thousands of toys, clothing, hot dogs, and more were distributed, all for free. This is the creation of the founder of “God’s Rockstars” and recent WVVA Hometown Hero, Rocky Hill, who wanted to create a gift giveaway for kids of all income levels, a concept he calls “all-inclusive.”

“We want my son to look around at other kids and see no difference. We don’t want no body at this event to know whether you have money or you don’t have money. It’s here about Christmas; it’s here to get a toy. So, we want it all... that’s all-inclusive,” says Hill.

Hill named it after a family member who, despite not coming from a wealthy background, was known for always having a gift ready for anyone, including strangers. It all started three years ago, when his efforts helping flooding victims lead him to receive a load of toys from Toys for Tots and no idea what to do with them.

“...and I stopped at my dad’s here right before Christmas and he said, ‘what are you going to do with those?’ and I said, ‘I have no clue,’ and he said, ‘hey, let’s put the toys out in front of my house and let’s name this after Maw-maw and call it the ‘first annual Shirley Hill Christmas...’” says Hill.

But three years later, the Shirley Hill Christmas outgrew the home of Rocky Hill Sr. However, a local businessman had a perfect replacement in mind.

“We just bought this building back in July and opened up. Rocky kind of outgrew where they were down in Raven and needed a place. We do some other things with Rocky, and so we just kind of decided this would be the greatest place for it. We got plenty of room, plenty of parking...” says Roy Bonney, owner Red Oak Trading Company.

“I think it is a great opportunity for everybody to come out here today and we are so blessed to see our community come together,” says Baleigh Bonney, daughter of Roy Bonney.

Roy Bonney was quick to label the event a success and add that he hopes to hold the event again when the Shirley Hill Christmas returns next year. Rocky Hill says, with Bonney’s support, he hopes to continue holding it in the Red Oak Trading Company for many years to come.

Bonney thanks the many businesses and organizations that contributed to the Shirley Hill Christmas. However, he says most don’t want recognition, instead choosing to volunteer their time and resources in order to give back to the Richlands community.

