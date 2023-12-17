Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind

EVENING PLANNER (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A strong area of low pressure moving up the coastline has will churn colder air into our area as we start the week. Temps tonight will fall slowly, eventually hitting the 30s by Monday AM. We’ll see rain showers on and off tonight, and the winds will start to pick up as well. By tomorrow morning, snowflakes will mix in through sunrise. Any rain will changeover to all snow through tomorrow AM, and snow showers will continue Monday night-early Tuesday.

MONDAY (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll eventually hit the teens and 20s Monday night, allowing more snow to stick through Tuesday AM. Winds will occasionally gust tomorrow and tomorrow night to the 30-50 MPH range, so secure any decor outside! Power loss cannot be ruled out, especially across the higher terrain. WIND CHILLS will be in the single digits for some waking up Tuesday morning.

WINTER STORM WARNING (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for NW Pocahontas county and Western Greenbrier county Monday afternoon-Tuesday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Eastern Greenbrier, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Summers, Tazewell, and Buchanan counties Monday afternoon-Tuesday.

WIND ADVISORY (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL, WYTHE, BLAND, AND GILES COUNTIES TONIGHT-TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

Snow will gradually wind down on Tuesday, but we’ll remain breezy and COLD, with highs only in the mid 20s-low 30s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll drop into the teens again Tuesday night. Through Tuesday evening, most of our western facing slopes can expect 1-3″ of snow, with locally higher amounts of up to 4″ or 5″ possible. In the warned areas, 4-6″ + of snow is more likely! STAY SAFE! Roads will be at their worst, and the most snow is expected to fall and STICK Monday night-Tuesday AM.

SNOWFALL MAP (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We look quiet with more warmth and sun in store for midweek...

STAY TUNED!

