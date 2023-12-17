Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind

Temps will drop through the day tomorrow, roads could get SLICK by Monday EVE
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A strong area of low pressure moving up the coastline has will churn colder air into our area as we start the week. Temps tonight will fall slowly, eventually hitting the 30s by Monday AM. We’ll see rain showers on and off tonight, and the winds will start to pick up as well. By tomorrow morning, snowflakes will mix in through sunrise. Any rain will changeover to all snow through tomorrow AM, and snow showers will continue Monday night-early Tuesday.

MONDAY
MONDAY(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll eventually hit the teens and 20s Monday night, allowing more snow to stick through Tuesday AM. Winds will occasionally gust tomorrow and tomorrow night to the 30-50 MPH range, so secure any decor outside! Power loss cannot be ruled out, especially across the higher terrain. WIND CHILLS will be in the single digits for some waking up Tuesday morning.

WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for NW Pocahontas county and Western Greenbrier county Monday afternoon-Tuesday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Eastern Greenbrier, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Summers, Tazewell, and Buchanan counties Monday afternoon-Tuesday.

WIND ADVISORY
WIND ADVISORY(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL, WYTHE, BLAND, AND GILES COUNTIES TONIGHT-TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

Snow will gradually wind down on Tuesday, but we’ll remain breezy and COLD, with highs only in the mid 20s-low 30s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll drop into the teens again Tuesday night. Through Tuesday evening, most of our western facing slopes can expect 1-3″ of snow, with locally higher amounts of up to 4″ or 5″ possible. In the warned areas, 4-6″ + of snow is more likely! STAY SAFE! Roads will be at their worst, and the most snow is expected to fall and STICK Monday night-Tuesday AM.

SNOWFALL MAP
SNOWFALL MAP(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We look quiet with more warmth and sun in store for midweek...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Rain will have changed over mainly to snow by Monday afternoon.
Rain moves in tonight, changing over to snow on Monday
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club buys toys for kids in need
Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club buys toys for kids in need
Wanted Tazewell man
Tazewell County Sheriff's Office seeking man's identity

Latest News

WVVA News Weekend
WVVA Weather
Rain will have changed over mainly to snow by Monday afternoon.
Rain moves in tonight, changing over to snow on Monday
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (12/15/2023)
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
We’ll see increasing clouds and rising rain chances into the weekend