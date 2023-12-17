Hico man facing felony wanton endangerment charges

Christopher S. Marley, 34 of Hico, is charged with four counts of Wanton Endangerment, a felony.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - 34 year-old Christopher Marley of Hico, W.Va. is facing four counts of felony wanton endangerment, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Sheriff Fridley reports deputies met with an individual late Saturday afternoon, who claimed his son had shot at him. Deputies gathered information form the individual, who said he was at his son’s property helping with a project when the son became angry -- allegedly brandishing a rifle and firing in the man’s direction approximately four times.

After executing a search warrant, Fridley reports Marley was arrested and taken to Southern Regional Jail to await further proceedings.

