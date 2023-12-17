Bluefield, Va. Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” returns

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -With the Christmas season here, many in the area are celebrating the holiday by helping others. Local law enforcement are no exception, as the Bluefield Virginia Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program returned.

The Bluefield Virginia Police Department have been participating in the program for more than two decades, with help from the Bluefield Virginia Fire Department and the Iron Titans Motorcycle Club who returned for their second year. This year, kids selected by School Resource Officers were given a two-hundred-dollar budget to pick out whatever they want for Christmas, such as toys, video games, and even fishing supplies. After they finished shopping, kids could get some candy donated by Walmart, a warm hat donated by the community, and could get a photo with Santa and the Grinch. The Bluefield Police Department say this tradition is enjoyed by both kids and cops; kids get Christmas gifts that they might not have seen otherwise, and Bluefield’s police get to have a positive interaction with the younger generation.

“It’s just a... an extraordinary opportunity for us to meet them in a situation that’s not tense or an actual police call,” says Chief Shane Gunter.

”...It gives them an opportunity to have a positive connection with us, it’s a way for us to give back to the community, and I think it’s more for the officer too because it gives the officer the opportunity to be seen in a positive light and not so much in a negative light,” says Sam Bowman, Lead SRO for the Bluefield Virginia Police Department.

Bowman says, if you would like to help with the Shop with a Cop program in future years, you can contact the Bluefield Virginia Police Department to find out how.

