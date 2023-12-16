Vendors help Beckley Stratton Middle School call 2nd Annual “Christmas at Best” show a success

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Holiday shopping was in full swing at Beckley Stratton Middle School on Saturday for the school’s second annual “Christmas at Best” Art and Vendor Show.

The show featured everything from Christmas jewelry to holiday shirts, leatherwork, engraved gifts and more; and while these items were the stars of the show, it was the vendors who played a huge role in the event’s success.

“All the money that we raise from the vendors’ spots go directly to our school,” explained “Christmas at Best” organizer Amy Shumate. “This year, the money off the top is going to purchase ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits for each hallway here at the school. The rest of the money goes to like FCA, the band, choir, athletics, whatever is needed. It goes back to the school.”

Among these vendors was Beckley’s Oakvale Farms. Owner Kristen Lindley tells WVVA that, alongside selling her homemade products and helping the school as a whole, she was excited to support her own Bulldog.

“We’re real excited to join this event and support the school because we have a personal connection to the place,” Lindley shared, looking to her son, Zach, a sixth grader at Beckley Stratton. “...and we love to be able to do vending shows and show off the things that we work hard on all year long.”

When asked how he was enjoying the event, Zach said he liked watching people cross items off their Christmas lists while helping a good cause.

“It’s really nice to see people getting what they need when they need it, and it’s really nice that it’s all this money that’s being raised from all this stuff they’re doing is going to the school that I go to.”

Many of the artists and craftsmen who participated at this year’s “Christmas at Best” event are no strangers to showcasing their work; however, that wasn’t the case for Beckley Stratton student Jay Canterbury. On Saturday, he debuted his photography to the public and got a taste of what life is like behind the vendor’s table.

“It’s kind of fun...a lot of people came up to me and said that [my work is] good and stuff,” he stated, adding that he hoped to sell at least one picture. “I’m nervous, kind of. It’s my first time doing this.”

With the help of Canterbury, Lindley and the dozens of other vendors who took part, Saturday’s show raised more than $3000 for Beckley Stratton Middle School.

