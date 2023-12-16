Rain moves in tonight, changing over to snow on Monday

Tonight, temperatures will be falling into the low 40s. We’ll start out with a few clouds, but rain from a low-pressure system tracking up the coast will begin around 3 AM. This will bring us widespread rain for most of the day on Sunday. Most of the heaviest rain will be off to our east, but some of our eastern counties could still see some heavy rain, which could lead to some flooding issues in our area. Areas of particular concern will be low lying spots and areas with poor drainage. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 40s. Rain will continue to be widespread into the overnight hours.

Heavy rain will be possible Sunday, stay weather aware for flooding issues. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Monday, we’re going to see decreasing temperatures throughout the day, and with it, a transition from rain to snow. Snow showers in our area will likely result in some accumulation, so be prepared for some messy travel on Monday. Temperatures will be topping off in the mid to upper 30s early in the morning, getting colder throughout the afternoon. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Monday afternoon for western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties until Tuesday. These areas could see upwards of 8 inches of snow. The rest of us could see anywhere from a dusting to three inches.

Rain will have changed over mainly to snow by Monday afternoon. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Snow on Monday could result in some accumulation in our area. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will begin picking up Monday with gusts as high as 35 or 40 mph. This will result in wind chills making it feel like we’re a lot colder. On Tuesday we’re looking at possible single digit wind chills. Snow showers will end Tuesday morning / early afternoon, leaving us with a little bit of sunshine. Highs on Tuesday look to be in the 20s, so there will be little melting of Monday’s snow. After that we trend drier into the end of the week.

Wind chill could come in at the single digits Tuesday morning. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

