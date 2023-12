LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The James Monroe Mavericks hosted the Meadow Bridge Wildcats in a Single-A clash Friday night.

It was all Mavericks from the start, leading 30-0 after a quarter and 56-8 at half. Mavericks went onto win 95-23 behind 29 points from Ryan Cole.

