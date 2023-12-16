Greenbrier Co. woman faces felony drug charge

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Greenbrier County woman is facing a felony drug charge in Fayette County after a minor traffic stop on Friday, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Fridley reports, just after 9:00 Friday night, deputies performed a traffic stop in Mount Hope for a minor violation. The driver, later identified as 28 year-old Katelynn McClung of Rupert, told deputies she had marijuana in the vehicle. A search then led to deputies finding five bags of what is believed to be cocaine, along with a set of scales, money and a firearm.

McClung has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule II narcotic. She was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await further proceedings.

