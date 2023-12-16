Fayetteville community takes part in National Wreaths Across America Day

National Wreaths Across America Day, Fayetteville
National Wreaths Across America Day, Fayetteville(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, those in the Fayetteville community joined thousands of other locations across the country by taking part in National Wreaths Across America Day.

The Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum on Park Drive was the site of the town’s fifth annual wreath-laying ceremony. Volunteers worked to secure sponsorships and raise money for the event as it honored all service members laid to rest at the cemetery.

As participants placed wreaths across the site, they worked to ensure that the memory of each veteran there lives on.

“Each one [wreath] that’s placed- you say that veteran’s name aloud, you thank them for their service, and you just spend that intimate moment,” explained Cathy Bryant, Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator for Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum. “We don’t want them to be forgotten. We’re not celebrating their death, but their service and their life.”

A total of 722 service members were honored with a veteran’s wreath on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Marquest Fortune
Murder suspect arrested in Beckley
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women
Wanted Tazewell man
Tazewell County Sheriff's Office seeking man's identity

Latest News

Beckley Stratton Middle School hosts "Christmas at Best" Art and Vendor Show
Vendors help Beckley Stratton Middle School call 2nd Annual “Christmas at Best” show a success
Drug All Star Basketball Team plays 500th game
Drug All Star Basketball Team plays 500th game
Augusta Correctional Center, Sussex II State Prison, Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 and...
Va. Department of Corrections to close 4 facilities
WVVA News at 6
Wythe County unattended death being investigated as pedestrian crash