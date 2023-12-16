Concord defeats Emory & Henry in final game of 2023

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions women’s basketball team hosted the Emory & Henry Wasps in the Mountain lions’ final game of the 2023 slate. The team looked to go into 2024 with a 5-5 record.

Concord got out the gates strong defensively to lead 21-13 at the end of the first quarter. Concord would lead every quarter after that, only trailing after an Emory & Henry run in the third quarter, to win 91-72. Concord recorded a program record 23 steals in a game and freshman Ana Young scored a career-high 24 points in the win.

