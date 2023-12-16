Bluefield beats sectional foe Wyoming East behind big second half

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming East Warriors hosted the Bluefield Beavers in a sectional Double-A match. Both teams squared off in the sectional championship last season. Cole Lambert played sparingly, just a few minutes due to the flu.

It was a back and forth to start, where Bluefield got out to an early lead only to be answered by Wyoming East and make it 31-28 at halftime. However, in the second half Bluefield put the pressure on and outscored Wyoming East by 24 to win 68-41.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.