Bluefield beats sectional foe Wyoming East behind big second half

Beavers and Warriors battled all game, but second half surge leads to a 68-41 win for the Beavers
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming East Warriors hosted the Bluefield Beavers in a sectional Double-A match. Both teams squared off in the sectional championship last season. Cole Lambert played sparingly, just a few minutes due to the flu.

It was a back and forth to start, where Bluefield got out to an early lead only to be answered by Wyoming East and make it 31-28 at halftime. However, in the second half Bluefield put the pressure on and outscored Wyoming East by 24 to win 68-41.

