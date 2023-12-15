We’ll see increasing clouds and rising rain chances in to the weekend

EVENING PLANNER (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see gradually increasing clouds tonight, but we otherwise look fair, just chilly. Low temps will fall into the low-mid 30s for most overnight.

saturday forecast (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring more cloud cover, but mild high temps in the upper 40s-mid 50s thanks to southerly winds. We’ll see a few rain showers start to pop up after sundown Saturday evening as low pressure starts to work into the area from the south and west.

FUTURECAST (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Widespread rain is expected Sunday, heavy at times. We’ll see enough rain, especially east of I-77 to possible cause a few localized flooding issues, but the risk is low overall. Most of our area is still in need of the rain, actually. We’ll stay mild through the weekend, with low temps in the upper 30s-low 40s Saturday night, and in highs the mid 40s-low 50s Sunday afternoon.

snow into early next week (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Colder air will begin to move in behind the front Sunday night-Monday.

Temps will drop into the 30s and low 40s again Sunday night, and look to continue to fall throughout the day Monday as winds pick up out of the northwest.

Rain looks to gradually change to light snow by late Monday afternoon evening and could continue for a while into early Tuesday morning.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

