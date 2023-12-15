Walters gets appointed to 12th Circuit Family Court

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer and McDowell counties are set to have a new family court judge serving the 12th circuit. Angela Walters spoke with WVVA about her new position and her past experiences.

Walters has a law degree from West Virginia University and has experience as a public defender and a prosecutor in Mercer County. She has served with the attorney general’s office for the last 21 years as an assistant attorney general for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Walters says in her current role she has done plenty of work with families and children making her perfect for the job.

“For the last 30 years I’ve dealt with a lot of abuse and neglect of children, foster homes, guardianships, those types of things. In family court I will be dealing with a lot of those issues not directly with abuse and neglect but there is an overlap process between the family court and the circuit court,” said Walters.

Walters will be officially sworn in on Dec. 20.

