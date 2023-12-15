VSP investigating Wythe County unattended death

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating an unattended death that occurred in Wythe County.

According to VSP, they responded to a report of a body alongside Route 11/Lee Highway at 7:27 this morning, approximately a half-mile from the Exit 67 on Interstate 81 intersection with Route 11.

VSP is in the process of confirming the deceased’s identity and the circumstances related to the individual’s death.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-444-7788 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

