Tazewell man showcases large Christmas village collection

TAZEWELL Va. (WVVA) - A Tazewell man is showcasing his large collection of holiday themed ceramics just in time for Christmas. Randy Butcher has his collection set up a the M & E Antique Mall in Tazewell.

He says he’s been collecting the small structures for more than 20 years and has now accumulated about 150 total. He says it started off after his wife gifted him one of the pieces. Adding he’s been setting the ceramic structures up since October.

Butcher says he used to have them in his home but was running out of room to add more.

“We were thinking about buying a new house. Another house to live in and just keep this one. It took up a lot of room because we had to switch our living room with our dining room because the living room was filling up too much,” said Butcher.

Anyone can look at Butcher’s Christmas village in person at the M & E Antique Mall. He says he’s also taking donations to give to charity for Christmas.

