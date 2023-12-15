Tazewell County Sheriff's Office seeking man's identity

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a man.

TCSO posted his image on Facebook and said that he is a part of a criminal investigating being conducted.

TCSO asked that if anyone has any information about the individual, to contact them.

You can contact 911, send a private message to their Facebook account, or contact 1st Lieutenant Chuck McNerlin at 276-988-1154.

