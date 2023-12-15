Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic showing knife and police lights.
One arrested, two injured in Raleigh County stabbing
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Man hangs himself in holding cell in Raleigh County
Lewisburg child abuse case
3-year-old dies in Lewisburg child abuse case
McDowell County Sheriff seeking public help identifying man
McDowell County Sheriff seeking public assistance in identifying man
Unattended gun found in middle school bathroom

Latest News

Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Sheriff arrested for DUI in marked vehicle, driving two times over legal alcohol limit
Israel has imposed a total siege on northern Gaza and flattened much of it, forcing most of...
Israeli defense minister says war on Hamas will last months as US envoy discusses timetable
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jurors will begin deciding how much Giuliani must pay for lies in a Georgia election workers’ case
One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose.
GRAPHIC: High school biology class learns to harvest, dress moose