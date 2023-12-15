Nice weather culminates with highs in the 50s today. Rain moves in Sunday

We’re going to see perfect outdoor weather today.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today is going to be increasingly warmer, as highs reach into the mid and upper 50s. Perfect weather for outdoor activities, as we feel more like an early November day. High pressure will begin to exit our area this evening as a strong low-pressure system begins to track up the coast. This will give way to clouds overnight tonight, with lows right around freezing.

Today will be perfect outdoor weather.
Today will be perfect outdoor weather.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday we’ll see some clouds building in as the low-pressure system inches closer, but highs will still be in the mid to low 50s. A few rain showers will be possible Saturday night, and the winds will pick up as well, gusting as high as 30 mph in some areas.

Low pressure moves up the coast this weekend, meaning we're going to get wet Sunday.
Low pressure moves up the coast this weekend, meaning we're going to get wet Sunday.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As Sunday rolls around we’ll start to see the widespread rainfall begin. Right now, it looks like we’re going to see a lot of heavy rainfall in some areas from this system, which could result in some flooding issues. A marginal risk for excessive rainfall exists for our eastern counties. The track of the low-pressure system looks to have shifted further east since yesterday, but we’re still going to be watching for flooding issues. We could also see some upslope snow showers on the back end of this system Monday and Tuesday.

Dry conditions have improved in our area this week.
Dry conditions have improved in our area this week.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

The latest drought monitor published yesterday has thankfully shown improvement all across our area. The moderate drought stages have improved in Mercer, Monroe, Giles, and Bland counties, with the severe drought dropping out of Wythe County. We’re still abnormally dry all across the board, so hopefully the rain this weekend could improve these areas even further.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic showing knife and police lights.
One arrested, two injured in Raleigh County stabbing
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Man hangs himself in holding cell in Raleigh County
Lewisburg child abuse case
3-year-old dies in Lewisburg child abuse case
McDowell County Sheriff seeking public help identifying man
McDowell County Sheriff seeking public assistance in identifying man
Marquest Fortune, Beckley murder suspect
Murder suspect arrested in Beckley

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Low pressure moves up the coast, which will bring us rain this Sunday.
Nice and sunny again today, but the weekend looks increasingly unsettled
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Highs will be in the 40s once again today.
Persistent weather pattern continues today