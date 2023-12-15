Nail-biting finish leads Beckley to a 39-37 win over Pikeview
Lady Flying Eagles defeat the Lady Panthers in the final minute
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Lady Flying Eagles hosted the Pikeview Lady Panthers Thursday night.
It was a close game throughout, where Beckley would lead by three at halftime. Then tied at 37-37, Josie Cross would score off an offensive rebound to take a 39-37 lead, and go onto win by that score.
