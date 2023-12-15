Kids shopping with Mercer County deputies

By Mark Hughes
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -In Mercer County law enforcement officers are working to provide a proper Christmas to kids in the area.

Seven deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were out shopping this morning at the Princeton Walmart.

It’s an effort involving the sheriff’s office and child protect-, which recommended fifteen kids to spend the morning shopping with deputies.

Photojournalist Mark Hughes brings us the sights and merry sounds from this morning.

