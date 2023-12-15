Jordan Hinds scores 1000th career point, but BSU falls to Shaw

The junior for the Big Blue recorded 27 points and 10 rebounds in the 95-92 loss
Jordan Hinds scores 1000th career point, but BSU falls to Shaw
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University Big Blue men’s basketball team hosted the Shaw University Bears Thursday afternoon. Coming into the game, junior Jordan Hinds had scored 993 points for the Big Blue and needed seven or more to eclipse 1000 career points.

Right from the get go, Hinds was on fire and would the Big Blue’s first eight points eclipsing 1000 points in the first few minute. Hinds would finish with 27 points and 10 rebounds but the Big Blue would lose 95-92.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

