Jordan Hinds scores 1000th career point, but BSU falls to Shaw

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University Big Blue men’s basketball team hosted the Shaw University Bears Thursday afternoon. Coming into the game, junior Jordan Hinds had scored 993 points for the Big Blue and needed seven or more to eclipse 1000 career points.

Right from the get go, Hinds was on fire and would the Big Blue’s first eight points eclipsing 1000 points in the first few minute. Hinds would finish with 27 points and 10 rebounds but the Big Blue would lose 95-92.

