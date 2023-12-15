Health officials warn of accidental poisonings around the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sometimes, you do need medication or other life enhancers to get through the holidays, especially if family is around. However, you need to make sure you’re keeping an eye on everything.

“Medicine, it’s a problem all-year round. During the holidays, there are additional risks that get people into trouble,” Kristen Wenger with the Blue Ridge Poison Center said Friday, December 15.

Wenger says poisoning cases look different for children versus adults.

“For children, the problem is when you have guests in your home who have brought medicines or other products into your home. You may not be aware they have these items with them, and they may not be stored in a place that is safe from a curious child,” Wenger said.

Wenger says adults may end up accidentally taking the same medication twice due to being distracted by all of the normal craziness that is tied to the holidays.

“That’s a mistake that more than 80,000 people a year make,” Wenger said.

Any visitor using a cannabis or vape product can also be a risk for kids.

“If they get their hands on the wrong thing, and they’re able to swallow that liquid, or if they get their hands on the refill container - and they can swallow that liquid - even a tiny little bit can be a real health concern,” Wenger said.

