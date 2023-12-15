Grant Street Bridge to open Monday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The long-awaited opening of the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield is set for Monday, December 18.

Governor Jim Justice announced that the bridge’s opening event is set for 1 p.m. where he, the Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, P.E., and other local officials will be commemorating the completion of the project.

The bridge, built in 1941 to provide access from downtown Bluefield and Princeton Avenue to the town’s North End and East Side, has been closed since June 2019, leaving motorists with a lengthy detour to get in and out of those parts of town.

Gov. Justice announced in October of 2020 $10.5 million in federal, state, and local funding to replace the decaying bridge.

Highways officials helped hammer out an agreement between Norfolk Southern Corporation and the city of Bluefield, who jointly owned the old bridge. Under the agreement, Norfolk Southern agreed to turn over ownership of the bridge to the city of Bluefield and agreed to give city officials $500,000 as local match funding for construction.

The West Virginia Division of Highways agreed to manage the project, with $8 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration and $2 million in funding from state sources.

Replacement of the bridge will provide easy access to all parts of town and to US 19.

The new bridge, built on the same footprint as the existing span, is 330 feet long.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.