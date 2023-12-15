The Graham G-men look to fight back to the state tournament

Graham boys basketball brings most of last year’s state tournament team back, looking to go a little farther
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-men made it back to the state tournament in 2022-23, first time since 2019, but would fall in the first round to Radford.

However, the G-men this year are bringing a large majority of their roster back. The team returns key cogs to the lineup like Blake Graham, Cole Sexton and WVVA’s Commonwealth Player of the Year Markelle Ray. The team is looking at those players to step up leaders and to help out on the scoring front. The team also wants to improve on the defensive end from a season ago.

