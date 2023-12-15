Girl hospitalized after being hit by school bus in Roanoke

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A girl is in the hospital after being hit by a Roanoke City school bus in Roanoke Friday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say they responded at around 8:50 a.m. to the intersection of Cove Road and Lancelot Lane NW for reports of a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian.

Witnesses told police the girl had been hit by the bus after she entered the roadway. The girl was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Several students were on the bus at the time of the accident, but no additional injuries have been reported, according to police.

No charges are pending at this time and the Commonwealth’s Attorney will be consulted when the investigation is completed.

Investigators are working to determine the events that led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquest Fortune
Murder suspect arrested in Beckley
Graphic showing knife and police lights.
One arrested, two injured in Raleigh County stabbing
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Man hangs himself in holding cell in Raleigh County
Lewisburg child abuse case
3-year-old dies in Lewisburg child abuse case
McDowell County Sheriff seeking public help identifying man
McDowell County Sheriff seeking public assistance in identifying man

Latest News

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m....
Turnpike traffic backed up following two tractor trailer accidents