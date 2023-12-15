FCI Beckley inmates sentenced for possessing weapons

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two inmates at FCI Beckley were sentenced on Thursday.

Lawrence Anderson, 27, and Denardo Graham, 33, were each sentenced for possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison, the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, in separate incidents to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, each admitted to possessing a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” at FCI Beckley, in separate incidents with Anderson’s incident on December 10, 2022, and Graham’s on February 12, 2023.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentences. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the cases.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic showing knife and police lights.
One arrested, two injured in Raleigh County stabbing
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Man hangs himself in holding cell in Raleigh County
Lewisburg child abuse case
3-year-old dies in Lewisburg child abuse case
McDowell County Sheriff seeking public help identifying man
McDowell County Sheriff seeking public assistance in identifying man
Marquest Fortune, Beckley murder suspect
Murder suspect arrested in Beckley

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
VSP investigating Wythe County unattended death
Morning Interview: 7th Annual Shake Rag Christmas
Morning Interview: 7th Annual Shake Rag Christmas
Marquest Fortune, Beckley murder suspect
Murder suspect arrested in Beckley
Prosecutors discuss the double murder case involving a man who waived his preliminary hearing...
Man waives preliminary hearing in double murder; prosecutors discuss case