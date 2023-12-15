FCI Beckley inmates sentenced for possessing weapons

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two inmates at FCI Beckley were sentenced on Thursday.

Lawrence Anderson, 27, and Denardo Graham, 33, were each sentenced for possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison, the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, in separate incidents to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, each admitted to possessing a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” at FCI Beckley, in separate incidents with Anderson’s incident on December 10, 2022, and Graham’s on February 12, 2023.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentences. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the cases.

