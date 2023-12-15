Drug All Star Basketball Team plays 500th game

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students at Glenwood School got a special visit from the Drug Star All Star basketball team this afternoon.

Today marks the All-Stars team’s 500th game that was started back in 2005 at Glenwood School.

Throughout 19 years, the program has seen hundreds of thousands of children from as far aways as Long Island, New York and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The goal of the team is to share a positive message with the youth to say no to drugs and to be a humble and grateful individual.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said, “We started right here at Glenwood School in 2005, and it really came full circle to come back share a lot of love with these kids and really say if you’re humble if you’re grateful and if you’re kind the worlds going to be a better place.”

Puckett says they plan to continue the drug free all stars and are looking for new recruits to join their team.

