Brushfork Armory to see renovations

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Significant renovations are on the horizon for the Bluefield National Guard Armory at Brushfork.

As part of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, almost $2 million is included for the planning and “100 percent design” for the renovations, the first major changes of the armory since it was built in 1950.

Lt. Col. Holli Nelson, director of Strategic Communications and Governmental Affairs for the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG), said the armory serves as the Bluefield National Guard Readiness Center.

“This renovation will support training, administration, and logistical requirements for the nearly 300 Soldiers and pieces of major equipment from the units stationed there and provide a needed update to the building, which was constructed in 1950,” Nelson said. “In addition, this project will ensure that unit equipment can be properly maintained to meet readiness requirements for mobilization and support state emergency operations in southern West Virginia.”

No further details of what the renovations will entail have yet been released.

Nelson said the WVNG worked with the state’s congressional delegation, including Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, to secure funding for military construction projects in the state.

“These projects will assist the West Virginia National Guard in ensuring facilities can adequately support the modernized equipment received to our state, while also ensuring the needs of our service members are met for readiness and response capabilities,” she said. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support and bipartisan efforts of Senators Manchin and Capito to secure this funding for the West Virginia National Guard in the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2024.”

