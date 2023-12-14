Storm Young earns dual nominations in the Appy Awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a native West Virginia author, who has made remarkable progress in the literary world.

From gripping mysteries to delightful children’s tales, Storm Young has captivated readers of all ages, and her efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Young has been nominated for not just one, but two categories at the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment awards in Kentucky, which include best author and writer for her mystery novel, as well as best social media influencer.

What’s so unique about Youngs nomination is that she is the only West Virginian to be nominated for best author and writer.

Young said she was completely shocked, but is thankful for the support she has received so far.

“When I looked at the list I was completely in shock. I didn’t expect one let alone two, and to be the only author from West Virginia on that list. I promise I looked over it at least 5 times to make sure that was actually my name and my book.”

The deadline to vote is the end of this month, and the ceremony will be held in March of 2024.

To vote, you can go to the link here.

