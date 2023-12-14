School Building Authority provides southern W.Va schools with funds to safeguard students’ futures

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, Governor Jim Justice and the School Building Authority (SBA) announced a historic $111 million allocation for projects in 19 West Virginia counties.

After meeting state criteria and showing a true need for students in their areas, Fayette, Wyoming and Greenbrier Counties were all chosen to receive funding. Each county says they will be using those dollars to meet critical needs in their school districts.

In Wyoming County, they are using $15.7 million in grant funding- alongside $8 million of their own dollars, which came from a facilities bond passed in May of 2022 by county citizens- to create a merged Pre-K through 8 facility for the students of Mullens.

School leaders say the age of the city’s current elementary and middle schools is a concern.

“They’ve been maintained as best we could, but especially Mullens Middle School is in need of replacement,” explained Wyoming County Superintendent Deirdre Cline. “It is a three-story, all wooden structure and the integrity of the building has been eroding. We were at the point where we were either going to have to put millions of dollars into shoring up the infrastructure of that building...or build a new building.”

The new facility will be located on the old Mullens football field. Cline says they hope to break ground in the spring and plan to see the project completed in 2026.

Over in Fayette County, Superintendent Gary Hough tells WVVA that their plans aren’t so different from Wyoming County’s. He says they are currently working to secure a contract to merge Ansted Elementary and Divide Elementary, resulting in a $21.6 million facility in Midland Trail. The school will house more than 400 students and sit on the old baseball field located beside the current Midland Trail Middle and High School.

Hough adds that the SBA’s contribution of $15.6 million will help them solve basic needs, making school time more efficient and more enjoyable.

“Ansted...it had coal fire heating, and then the coal fire went out, and we’re using portable heating there right now...We’ll have an actual state-of-the-art HVAC. It’ll have, you know, state-of-the-art walls and flooring. It’ll have, you know, a separate gymnasium and cafeteria. We don’t have that at Divie, so students can be eating lunch at the same time students can be having physical education.”

Next door to Fayette County is Greenbrier County; and while the Board of Education isn’t planning to build a new facility, they are contributing roughly $750,000 to add to the SBA’s $6.7 million to make Frankford Elementary more accessible. This will include renovating structures already in place and constructing a new addition with connecting corridors so students won’t have to exit the building unnecessarily.

“It’s going to be tremendous for students at Frankford because it gets them in a much safer environment,” Greenbrier County’s Chief School Business Officer, David McClure, said of the project. “They won’t have to commute between classes outdoors. It gets everybody under one roof and a lot of improvements of the infrastructure at Frankford that are much needed.”

While these three counties are working diligently to take the next steps in their respective projects, Andy Neptune, Executive Director of the SBA, tells WVVA that he can’t wait to see all 19 counties included in this year’s funding work to bring better opportunities and better learning environments to students.

“I just think it makes a huge statement that we’re able to help them because you’re talking about new building, you’re talking about facilities needs, but, I guess when rubber meets the road, you’re talking about students’ futures.”

The funding announced on Monday is the largest awarded by the SBA since 2011. Those funds will be used across the Mountain State to build 10 new schools and update 13 facilities.

