Raleigh County man sentenced export fraud violation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man was sentenced today for export fraud violation.

Rana Zeeshan Tanveer, 42, of Beckley, was sentenced today to five years of federal probation, including six months on home detention, and fined $5,000 for committing an export fraud violation.

Tanveer admitted that he knowingly submitted false export valuations for two high-technology devices that he shipped to Pakistan.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on May 31, 2017, Tanveer ordered the two high-technology items, paying more than $4,000 for both items. The two items were shipped to Tanveer in Beckley, and he received them on June 7, 2017. Tanveer admitted to creating a false invoice that intentionally understated the value of the items as less than $200. Tanveer further admitted to using the false invoice to ship the items to Pakistan using a freight forwarding service in July 2017.

Tanveer also admitted that he intentionally used false invoices on at least six other occasions, from June 14, 2014, through August 20, 2018, that deliberately undervalued the purchase cost of U.S.-origin technology that Tanveer exported to Pakistan.

Federal law requires the filing of accurate Electronic Export Information (EEI) through the Automated Export System (AES) about certain items that are exported from the United States. It is a federal crime to knowingly submit false or misleading Electronic Export Information. The purpose of this export requirement is to strengthen the ability of the United States to prevent the export of certain items to unauthorized destinations or end users. Accurate information in the Automated Export System also aids the United States in targeting, identifying, and, when necessary, confiscating suspicious or illegal items or shipments prior to export.

“Mr. Tanveer’s criminal conduct was deliberate, intentional, and spanned many years,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “Every time Mr. Tanveer misrepresented the price of export items to Pakistan, he committed a separate crime. Today’s sentence should send a message to anyone engaging in international trade throughout West Virginia, and the United States, that there are consequences for such criminal conduct.”

Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the United States Department of Commerce Office of Export Enforcement (OEE) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear signal that knowingly submitting false export information to evade U.S. export controls will not be tolerated,” said OEE Washington Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Dugan. “This case demonstrates how BIS works with our law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate export violations and protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.”

“Mr. Tanveer knew what he was doing was wrong, and today he faces the consequences of his actions,” said FBI Pittsburgh Acting Special Agent in Charge Mike Shanahan. “I want to commend the determined efforts of the agents and our partners at the Department of Commerce for their countless hours of work and analysis throughout this lengthy investigation. These types of successful joint cases continue to strengthen the national security of the U.S. by protecting its economic interests.”

