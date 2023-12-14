PCH’s CEO talks possible legislation to protect healthcare workers

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital’s president and CEO, Karen Bowling says she’s working with health and legislative leaders across the state in an effort to help healthcare workers in the next legislative session.

Bowling is the chair of the West Virginia Hospital Association Legislative Committee. She says the committee has been meeting with legislators throughout the year to help them identify the needs of hospitals in the state.

She says the committee’s biggest issues they hope to see addressed through new laws include protecting childhood immunizations, enhanced payments to the hospitals from Medicaid and also laws to protect savings gained from pharmacy saving programs.

Bowling says another piece of legislation she would like to see passed revolves around anti-doxxing. She says many health care workers are having personal information leaked, leading to harmful harassment online.

“If everybody reads in the news across the country there are just lots of things that are happening. In health care institutions we do get a lot of patients that have a lot of challenges. We want to make sure our health care workforce feels supported,” said Bowling.

Bowling says the possible legislation would not infringe on free speech and the sole purpose would be to protect health care workers from feeling in danger.

“It doesn’t affect your right to say things about if you had a bad experience. But it does keep you from intimidating or harassing people,” said Bowling.

The first day of session for the West Virginia legislature begins on Jan. 10.

