November's Teacher Feature Winner: Lyndsie Asbury

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lyndsie Asbury is November’s winner for WVVA and Cole Chevy’s Teacher Feature Contest. Asbury is a Tazewell native and has only been teaching for three years but in that short time she’s already making an impact on children in her hometown.

Asbury teaches students with learning exceptionalities at Tazewell High School. She was nominated for her dedication when it comes to helping her students learn but she says it’s something that’s always come natural for her.

“I just always loved being around children but especially those with disabilities. I’ve always been kind of drawn to them and they’ve been drawn to me. So it just worked out perfectly that I could be with them everyday,” said Asbury.

Asbury’s desire for her student’s to learn helped her create something both fun and productive for her classes. She’s established a “Bull Dog Bark Café” which allows her students to mingle and make snacks with coffee for teachers.

“I think a big part of my job is not only to teach my kids but also to get them ready for the real world. Life skills is really hard to do in just the classroom. So, I really wanted to teach them employability skills but also help them gain that confidence of yes I can work and do all these things,” said Asbury.

Asbury believes every kid has a light to shine into the world even those with learning troubles. She says she makes it a goal of hers to let people know that these children have plenty to offer to society.

“Sometimes they look at a student with a disability and they think what do they really know? Or what can they bring to the table? I feel like it’s my job as a special educator to let people know hey they can do this. They have so many qualities they can bring to the table, your business, your program. So I really just want everyone to know how amazing they are,” said Asbury.

Asbury’s aspirations as an educator are what makes her November’s winner for WVVA and Cole Chevy’s Teacher Feature Contest.

