Nice and sunny again today, but the weekend looks increasingly unsettled

Temperatures will be warming up into the weekend.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be another copy and paste of yesterday. High temperatures will be reaching up into the mid and upper 40s with abundance sunshine all day long. We’ll stay clear overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s once again.

This afternoon will be sunny again, with highs in the upper 40s.
This afternoon will be sunny again, with highs in the upper 40s.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is going to be increasingly warmer, as highs reach into the mid and upper 50s. High pressure will begin to exit our area Friday evening as a strong low-pressure system begins to track up the coast. Saturday we’ll see some clouds building in as the low-pressure inches closer, but highs will still be in the mid to low 50s. As Sunday rolls around we’ll start to see the rainfall begin as the low moves into our area.

Low pressure moves up the coast, which will bring us rain this Sunday.
Low pressure moves up the coast, which will bring us rain this Sunday.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Right now, it looks like we’re going to see a lot of heavy rainfall from this system, which could result in some flooding issues. All of our area is at least under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, with Wythe, Bland, and Giles counties under a slight risk for Sunday. Areas with poor drainage, as well as low lying areas are most at risk for flooding. We’re going to keep a close eye on this system as we head into the weekend.

We're watching the potential for flooding issues this Sunday as rain moves in.
We're watching the potential for flooding issues this Sunday as rain moves in.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Man hangs himself in holding cell in Raleigh County
Lewisburg child abuse case
3-year-old dies in Lewisburg child abuse case
Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
“The fentanyl came from somebody’s house.” Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl, two people arrested
Ferris wheel at Lake Shawnee
New Netflix movie features Lake Shawnee QR code
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at another elementary school

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Highs will be in the 40s once again today.
Persistent weather pattern continues today
WVVA News at 6
Full video forecast (11/13/2023)
WEDNESDAY LOOKS QUIET
A stretch of seasonable and dry weather is now underway