Nice and sunny again today, but the weekend looks increasingly unsettled

Today will be another copy and paste of yesterday. High temperatures will be reaching up into the mid and upper 40s with abundance sunshine all day long. We’ll stay clear overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s once again.

This afternoon will be sunny again, with highs in the upper 40s. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is going to be increasingly warmer, as highs reach into the mid and upper 50s. High pressure will begin to exit our area Friday evening as a strong low-pressure system begins to track up the coast. Saturday we’ll see some clouds building in as the low-pressure inches closer, but highs will still be in the mid to low 50s. As Sunday rolls around we’ll start to see the rainfall begin as the low moves into our area.

Low pressure moves up the coast, which will bring us rain this Sunday. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Right now, it looks like we’re going to see a lot of heavy rainfall from this system, which could result in some flooding issues. All of our area is at least under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, with Wythe, Bland, and Giles counties under a slight risk for Sunday. Areas with poor drainage, as well as low lying areas are most at risk for flooding. We’re going to keep a close eye on this system as we head into the weekend.

We're watching the potential for flooding issues this Sunday as rain moves in. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

